MDA to protect blood stores from Coronavirus

Magen David Adom takes precautions with blood supply despite no evidence Coronavirus can be transmitted by blood.

Magen David Adom’s blood services will take extreme measures in order to prevent any risk of blood stores becoming infected by the Coronavirus

“Although there's no indication that the virus can be transmitted by blood, we decided to take caution to keep the blood-product patients safe.” Said by Prof. Eilat Shinar, Deputy Director General of MDA blood services.

Prof. Shinar mention as well: ”anyone who visited China, has to wait 28 days before he can donate blood. The order also applies to any person who might got exposed to a sick person, or he himself got sick and healed from the virus.”

At least 24,000 people have been infected with the Coronavirus and 490 people have died from the disease since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China in December 2019.