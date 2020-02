Israeli passengers detained for 3 hours, put in locked room without access to bathroom, and returned to Israel without explanation,

Five Israeli citizens were detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport Wednesday.

The Israelis took off on an Aeroflot flight which landed at 12:15 local time and since then five of them have been detained for questioning, fingerprinting and DNA testing.

After waiting for three hours, the passengers were put in a locked room, without access to the bathroom or food and drink.

They were later informed that they would be returned to Israel without an explanation