US reportedly hosted secret trilateral meeting with Israeli, United Arab Emirates officials at the White House to plan efforts against Iran.

The Trump administration hosted a secret meeting with officials from Israel and the United Arab Emirates at the White House to discuss responses to the Iranian threat, Axios reported Tuesday night.

According to the report, which cited Israeli and US officials, the secret trilateral meeting was held on December 17th, and is part of a larger effort by the Trump administration to foster closer ties between Israel and the Arab world.

During the meeting, the three parties discussed a possible nonaggression pact between Israel and the UAE as an interim step towards diplomatic normalization.

The push for an Arab-Israeli alliance has been led by President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner.

The December meeting included US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, his deputy, Victoria Coates, and special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook.

The Israeli delegation was led by Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, while the United Arab Emirates delegation was represented by Ambassador Yousef al-Otaiba.

Four days after the meeting, UAE foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed hinted at the warming ties with Israel, tweeting an article headlined “Islam’s reformation, an Arab-Israeli alliance is taking shape in the Middle East."

The next day, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that Zayed’s tweet “is the result of the ripening of many contacts and efforts, which at the moment, and I emphasize at the moment, would be best served by silence."