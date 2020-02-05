Hamas calls for confrontation to thwart 'Deal of the Century'

Hussam Badran, a member of Hamas' political bureau and one of the group’s senior leaders in Judea and Samaria, said on Tuesday his organization is striving to reach an agreement between the Palestinian organizations regarding the ways of combating the US “Deal of the Century”.

In an interview with the Hamas-affiliated Felesteen newspaper, Badran said that Palestinian organizations should come to understandings on the strategy of the “resistance” and that the accumulation of power and weapons is one of the important factors in deterring Israel.

"The world only appreciates those who are strong, and therefore the Palestinians are striving to gain power and weapons in the arena of confrontation with Israel. The ‘Deal of the Century’ is a reason for resistance that should escalate into a comprehensive conflict," he said.

He also called on the Palestinian Authority to change the policy of the security forces, and to release all the security detainees.