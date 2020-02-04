Blind woman identifies cancer patients by their voice

Osnat Bublil lost vision at young age, but did not give up studying to become massage therapist; currently works with patients at Hadassah.

A hereditary illness caused Osnat Bublil (48) to lose her eyesight at an early age. When she was in her mid-twenties, she began to study massage and has been working in the field ever since.

For the past four years, Osnat has been working with cancer patients at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital and can identify them by their voice. "Some of the people I care for have passed away. I don't know what they look like, but I recognize their voice and I'm glad I can help put them a little more at ease."

Osnat goes to work every morning in a rehabilitative setting at Hadassah Hospital in Ein Kerem, and in the afternoon she continues to work with cancer patients as part of the organization, Yad Tamar, which helps patients and families in serious health and crisis situations, while also implementing volunteer teams in the community.

Despite her visual impairment, Osnat works intensively, and in her daily routine she uses the sense of touch to ease the suffering of cancer patients, whom she recognizes only by their voices, so she can remember them after they die.

"I get a lot of reactions when I walk into the rooms. I sometimes manage to reach children who have suffered so much and who are scared of contact, and I have to renew their trust. I take care of ten people a day, all cancer patients. My work is in a number of different departments that all treat patients. With my cancer patients, unfortunately, I have said goodbye to many familiar voices in recent years and it's sad every time. At the same time, I get re-energized every day to help people do the best they can mentally and physically, and a lot of the people I meet at work recover. It's always gratifying," Bublil concludes.

"Osnat is proof that there is nothing that can stand against a strong will," emphasizes Yad Tamar CEO Moti Zelikovitz. “She definitely encourages us and gives us the power to continue in our line of work."