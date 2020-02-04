Netanyahu: Sovereignty only after elections

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu admitted Tuesday that the application of Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and the Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria would not occur before the upcoming in elections in March.

Netanyahu noted that in order to advance the issues arising from the Trump Administration's 'Deal of the Century,' the Likud party needs to increase its representation in the Knesset in the elections.

"We in the Likud cannot allow this historic opportunity to slip away from us. We brought it and we are here to realize it. But to secure it, to secure Israel's borders, to secure Israel's future, I need this time that all Likud members, all Likudniks, will come out to vote. This time we are going to bring everyone out of their houses, we will not give up on everyone," Netanyahu said at a conference in Beit Shemesh.

Netanyahu also attacked Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz. . "Gantz says he accepts the plan, but he adds a minor addition. He says: 'I will accept the program but only by agreement, by international agreement.' I mean, everything I said, the Palestinians have to agree to it, the UN has to agree to it, the EU has to agree to it, you know who else has to agree to it? Yael German, Ofer Shelah."

"Who else has to agree to this? Ahmed Tibi, he too has to agree with that. It has to come to an agreement and it depends on it. Ahmed Tibi and Ayman Odeh will agree to applying the law in Yitzhar and Itamar? Oh really," Netanyahu added.

"So Gantz won't do it and if it depends on him, a historic opportunity to change what has been the same since 1948, since our independence was applied, it is doubtful there has been such a thing - they won't do it," the prime minister concluded.