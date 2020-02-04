Yisrael Beytenu's US partner cuts ties

Group that represented Yisrael Beytenu in the US cuts ties with the Israeli party over its anti-religious campaign.

The American partner of "Yisrael Beytenu" has decided to disengage from "World Yisrael Beytenu" following the Israeli party's blatant campaign in the last election on issues of religion and state, according to Tzvika Klein of Makor Rishon.

The American Forum for Israel, AFI, is made up mainly of Russian-speaking American Jews who have worked with Yisrael Beytenu in the past.

Among other things, the American representative of the Israeli party was outraged by MK Alex Kushnir's video against granting aid to religious women who keep Jewish family purity laws.

World Yisrael Beytenu confirmed that the two organizations had parted ways until further notice. AFI made no reference to their decision and merely stated in response "We are committed to Torah values. We proudly support Orthodox Jewish synagogues and communities throughout the United States."

The Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party said, "We welcome the decision of the US partner of Yisrael Beytenu to disengage from all the activities of World Yisrael Beytenu, following [Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor] Liberman's blatant campaign in recent elections on matters of religion and state. This is a value-infused and moral decision in the face of the wild incitement against the Israeli tradition and the haredi public. Finally, the message is also sinking in among his supporters, that Liberman's lies have no basis."