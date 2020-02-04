Watch: Navy thwarts smuggling of weapons to Hamas in Gaza

Navy and Shabak forces catch terrorists in vessel trying to smuggle weapons to Hamas from the maritime area in the northern Sinai.

The Navy, together with Shabak (Israel Security Agency) forces, three months ago prevented the smuggling of weapons into Gaza from the maritime area in the northern Sinai.

After a suspected smuggling vessel was captured, naval soldiers were directed to the vessel and a chase ensued. The vessel was ultimately stopped and the two terrorist operatives on it were arrested and transferred for questioning by security forces.

Upon questioning, the operatives revealed that the weapons were intended for Hamas naval commando forces.

The IDF said that the “Navy works to monitor terrorist activities and smuggling and to thwart them in their early stages, to prevent the growth of terrorist groups in Gaza via the sea.”