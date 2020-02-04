Abbas: We will not accept only 11% of the land

PA chairman says US peace plan is unacceptable as it gives Palestinians very little territory of their "state".

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas said on Monday that the PA intends to stop the security coordination with Israel.

Speaking at a PA cabinet meeting, Abbas said that the Palestinians would not back down from their positions until the Americans and Israelis cancel the “Deal of the Century”.

He noted that there are two scenarios - the realization of Palestinian rights in accordance with international legitimacy or that Israel will assume full responsibility as an “occupying power”.

Abbas reiterated his opposition to accepting the United States as a mediator in the peace process, adding that since the 1993 Oslo Accords, the United States has given the Palestinians nothing.

He said that US President Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is not an opportunity for peace, as it gives the Palestinian people, which number 13 million, only 11 percent of “Palestine”.