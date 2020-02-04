Smuggling attempt thwarted at Kerem Shalom crossing

Crossing Authority locates and confiscates shipment containing hundreds of tactical flashlights intended to enter Gaza.

Security inspectors from the Defense Ministry's Crossing Authority and officers from the Gaza Coordination and Liaison Office on Monday confiscated a shipment containing hundreds of tactical flashlights intended to enter Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing.

The flashlights were hidden in a shipment of housewares, utensils, clothing and flashlights.

The head of the Coordination and Liaison Administration for Gaza, Colonel Iyad Sarhan, said, “The terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip are continuously attempting to harm Israel's security. Throughout 2019, we thwarted more than 1,300 mail packages that were ordered online and contained dual-use military equipment intended to enter the Gaza Strip through the Erez crossing."

"These attempts are thwarted time and again by the officers and soldiers, and we see view them as very serious," added Sarhan.