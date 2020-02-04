Bennett to Yesha Council: Apply sovereignty

Defense Minister meets Yesha Council members, briefs them on efforts to promote sovereignty following publication of US peace plan.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett met with the leaders of the Yesha Council on Monday evening.

At the meeting, the minister outlined the political situation following the unveiling of US President Trump's “Deal of the Century” and expressed his desire to immediately apply sovereignty.

He expressed his hope that he would advance the issue of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria together with the Prime Minister as soon as possible.

At the meeting, the minister introduced the staff he appointed to promote the application of sovereignty within the Defense Ministry. Bennett listened to the opinions of the heads of local councils in Judea and Samaria who attended the meeting.

"The conversation ended with a desire to continue the move for sovereignty, for the sake of strengthening the settlement enterprise in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley,” said a statement.