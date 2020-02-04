What is the 'Jordan Option' and is it good for Israel?

Trump’s Plan vs the 'Jordan Option’: Which plan will be the best for us?

Trump’s peace plan is being opposed by many here in the region.

Tamar Yonah’s guest, Ted Belman, says there may be a better plan, called, the "Jordan Option".

This idea involves giving Jordan the responsibility for the Palestinian Arabs. There are many versions of this idea, but most suggest that the Palestinians get something that is less than a fully independent state, while Israel gets a partner that is more than an unreliable Palestinian neighbor.

The “Jordanian option” is much more mainstream than Israel publicly admits.

Belman says that this option is very much in line with Trump's Deal of the Century, which considers Jordan to be the Palestinian state east of the Jordan River and Israel to be the Jewish state west of the river.