Ten detainees in Bnei Brak haredi demonstrations

Police arrested ten protesters during a Jerusalem Faction protest that blocked Coca-Cola Junction in Bnei Brak in protest of the arrest of a yeshiva student who went away without official leave from the IDF.

Police spokesmen said "the detainees violated public order, went onto a main road with a view to blocking it, acted contrary to police instructions and even attacked police, threw stones at police officers, and caused a police officer injury."

Protests in the area continue and police continue to be prepared for further obstructions.

Earlier, Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman utilized the demonstration, saying, "There must be an end to the bullying by the dodgers and the Jerusalem Faction. The law enforcement system must exhaust justice with the rioters.

"It can't be that whenever they feel like it they block roads and disrupt the lives of the citizens of the country," Liberman wrote on Twitter.





