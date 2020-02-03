Says 'Palestinians in Palestine' act 'mentally inhibited'; points out Palestinians in Europe, America, and Gulf are highly productive.

Palestinian Authority academic Dr. Amjad Abu El Ezz said in an interview on An-Najah NBC TV (PA) that although the current situation of the "Palestinians" is partly a result of the Israeli occupation, the Palestinians themselves also bear a large part of the responsibility for it, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

He said that the Palestinians in Palestine act as if they are “mentally inhibited” and pointed out that Palestinians in Europe, America, and the Gulf countries are highly productive.

Dr. El Ezz also said that the Palestinian identity has been disintegrating since the Oslo Accords and that the Palestinians do not know whether they want peace with Israel or to resume armed resistance.