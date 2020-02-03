Magen David Adom sends 2,000 protective masks to Chabad of China

Magen David Adom (MDA) responded to the request of the Chabad organization in China, sending over 2,000 items of protective equipment for use by China's Chabad Houses.

Chabad of China on Sunday contacted MDA Director-General Eli Bin, who on Sunday sent 2,000 masks and 200 full protection kits to be used by the 14 Chabad branches across China.

The protective kits, which include special suits, masks, glasses, shoes and hats covers, aim to prevent infection in the event of contact with a person who has contracted a new coronavirus. A Chabad representative will receive all the equipment from Magen David Adom and will travel with it to China on Monday, enabling Chabad emissaries around China to continue their important mission for Israelis and local residents.

Rabbi Eliyahu Rosenberg, a Chabad rabbi in Guangzhou, China, said: "I thank the MDA Director General and his representatives for their prompt help and response. From the moment the call was made to MDA, the treatment and responsiveness were extremely fast. We are preparing to distribute the equipment to 14 Chabad houses across China to be distributed to all Israelis and Jews currently in China, and of course for the Chinese people who are so helpful and supportive of us."

MDA Director-General Eli Bin said: "Magen David Adom, as Israel's national EMS organization and the country's largest humanitarian organization, immediately responded to Chabad in China's request to help deal with the spread of the coronavirus in their country. Today, 2,000 masks and 200 full protective kits will be sent to the fourteen branches across China. MDA stands alongside the Israelis who are around the world, and always ready to help. This has been the case in the past and so will be in the future."