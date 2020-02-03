Syria: Four Turkish soldiers killed in Idlib attack

Syrian army kills four Turkish soldiers who were posted to prevent conflict. Erdogan: 'We will continue the operation in Syria.'

Four Turkish soldiers were killed and nine injured after the Syrian government forces attacked Turkish posts in Idlib in northern Syria.

In a statement Turkey's Defense Ministry said the attacked soldiers were sent as reinforcements to prevent further conflict in Idlib, and had coordinated their locations with the Syrian government.

The statement also said that the Turkish forces had responded to the attack, and that one of the soldiers is in critical condition.

According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish counterattack neutralized 30-35 Syrian soldiers. "We are determined to continue the operation in Syria," he said.

Last week, Erdogan threatened to conduct a military operation in Idlib if the Syrian government does not cease attacks in the area.