Kinneret water level has risen 1.2 meters since beginning of rainy season

Kinneret rises 2.5 cm in one day, bringing water level to just 142 cm below upper red line.

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) has risen 122.5 centimeters since the beginning of the rainy season, including 2.5 centimeters since Sunday.

At 210 meters and 22 centimeters below sea level and 278 centimeters above the lower red line, the Kinneret has just 142 centimeters left before it reaches the upper red line signaling that the lake is full.

Nearby springs and ancient mikvahs (ritual baths) have also filled over the past few weeks.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with seasonal temperatures. Monday night will be clear or partly cloudy.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and there may be light local rainfall in northern Israel and along the coast. Temperatures will remain stable.

Wednesday will be clear and temperatures will rise to above seasonal average.