Ayelet Shaked urges Netanyahu to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria immediately

'Menachem Begin didn't wait to tell the US he was apply sovereignty to the Golan,' says MK Ayelet Shaked. 'Don't wait for the Americans.'

Israel should apply sovereignty to Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria this week, without waiting to coordinate with the Trump administration, MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) argued Sunday.

Speaking with i24NEWS and Israel Hayom in an interview released Sunday evening, Shaked cited the precedent set by then-Prime Minister Menachem Begin in 1981, when he unilaterally applied Israeli sovereignty to the Golan Heights without seeking US approval beforehand.

“We are in a historical moment,” said Shaked. “I think there is a really historical opportunity to take a brave step and apply Israeli sovereignty right now.”

“When Ben-Gurion declared the State of Israel, the Americans pushed him not to do it, to postpone it, but he did it. When Begin applied Israeli law to the Golan Heights, he didn’t even tell the Americans he was going to do it.”

When asked whether Israel should apply sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria now, without telling the US beforehand, Shaked replied “definitely”.

“The brave step is to do it now. My party is the ideological right-wing party next to the Likud. We push the Likud all the time to apply right-wing actions. Our job, as we see it, is to push Netanyahu to do it now, even if it doesn’t really match what we’re hearing from the administration.”

The former justice minister went on to say that while the Yamina party embraced the Trump administration’s Middle East peace plan’s support for the extension of Israeli sovereignty over all Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria, Yamina will not support the peace plan in its entirety, citing the plan's support for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“We will never support, and we will never even declare support, for a plan that includes a Palestinian state.”

“We will object – an ideological objection, a historical objection, and also a security objection – to the establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of Israel.”