Palestinian Authority resident armed with a knife arrested outside of Efrat in Gush Etzion, south of Jerusalem.

An armed Palestinian Authority resident was arrested Sunday afternoon near the Israeli town of Efrat, in Gush Etzion south of Jerusalem.

The suspect was apprehended by IDF soldiers near Efrat Junction in the Gush Etzion area, and was transferred to interrogation, to ascertain whether he was planning a terrorist attack.

