Ministers will vote against Palestinian state

Samaria Council head meets with gov't ministers, who express concern over Palestinian state in US plan, and over delay in sovereignty.

A significant number of government ministers will oppose a proposal for the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside application of sovereignty in Jewish communities, if such a proposal is brought forward at the cabinet meeting.

Following a round of talks by Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan with ministers, including many Likud ministers, it has become clear that many ministers agree that if Trump’s Deal of the Century is proposed in its entirety - including the demand for the establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of the country, as White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner demands - they will vote against the plan.

Dagan noted that many ministers had made a clear and emphatic statement that they would vote against a terrorist state in the heart of the country and expressed anger and concern that a cabinet meeting had not been convened to apply sovereignty.

"There is certainly great opposition, among many ministers in the government, to the strange idea that a right-wing government will formally decide on the establishment of a terrorist state in the mountains of Judea and Samaria, a place that controls all of central Israel and Ben Gurion, surely after the terrible result of the expulsion from Gush Katif and northern Samaria,” Dagan said.

"By the same token," he added, "many ministers have expressed concern that sovereignty is not up for a vote in the cabinet meeting. There is fear of a historic missed opportunity that may also be mistake causing irreversible damage, to miss the application of sovereignty on communities and areas in Judea and Samaria while also potentially bringing about the loss of the Right in the elections.”