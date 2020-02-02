Philippines announces first fatality from new coronavirus

44-year-old man is the first known instance of a person dying of the virus outside China.

The Philippines on Sunday announced its first fatality from the new coronavirus outbreak, a Chinese man from Wuhan, Reuters reports.

The Department of Health said there were now two confirmed infections in the Philippines, including the 44-year-old Chinese man, who died on February 1.

The man developed severe pneumonia after being admitted to the hospital, the department said.

The death is the first known instance of a person dying of the virus outside China, according to the World Health Organization.

The man’s 38-year-old female companion, also from Wuhan, tested positive for the virus and remains in hospital isolation in Manila.

Philippine health officials on January 30 confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in the country.

The World Health Organization declared on Thursday that the coronavirus epidemic in China now constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.