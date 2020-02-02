MLB under fire for promoting Roger Waters' show

Major League Baseball’s involvement in the sale of tickets for Roger Waters’ North American tour has been criticized by the leadership of B’nai B’rith International, The Associated Press reports.

Tickets went on sale this week for Waters’ “This is Not a Drill” tour, which currently is slated to start July 8 in Pittsburgh and end October 3 in Dallas. MLB.com is among the organizations sponsoring ticket presales.

Waters, the former Pink Floyd member, is notorious for his support for BDS and for his anti-Israel statements and actions.

The rock artist has verbally attacked and pressured many artists who chose to perform in Israel over the last several years.

Waters has in the past compared Israel to Nazi Germany and released a giant balloon pig bearing the Star of David during a concert in Belgium. Concert-goers said the Jewish star was among several symbols representing various corporations and fascist movements.

In defense of his actions, Waters argues that BDS “isn’t about music – it’s about human rights.”

B’nai B’rith President Charles O. Kaufman and CEO Daniel S. Mariaschin wrote a letter to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred in the wake of MLB’s sponsorship of Waters’ tour.

“Waters is an avowed anti-Semite whose views on Jews and Israel far exceed the boundaries of civil discourse,” they wrote, adding they were “saddened and outraged that baseball ... would use its online resources to publicize an individual with an alarming history of anti-Semitic hatred. We call on MLB to cease providing Roger Waters a platform.”

MLB said the promotion was part of an ad buy by AEG/Concerts West for multiple concert tours and that the league will respond to B’nai B’rith privately.

AEG and Waters’ spokeswoman, Fran Curtis, did not immediately return requests for comment.