Yesha Council: Yes to sovereignty, no to Palestinian state

Yesha Council holds special session following unveiling of US peace deal, which includes a Palestinian state.

The Yesha Council held a special executive meeting on Saturday night and discussed the details of US President Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century”.

The heads of the councils were updated on details of the plan and on the situation by the heads of the councils who visited Washington this week.

"The Yesha Council continues to support the application of sovereignty in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley and strongly opposes a Palestinian state," said a statement released following the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, it was decided to continue the discussions in the coming days, and to monitor the developments.