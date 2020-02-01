Netanyahu weighs in on World Zionist Congress elections: Vote for ZOA

PM Netanyahu urges Jews to vote for ZOA in upcoming WZO elections. 'They've stood up proudly for the rights of our people.'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu urged Jews around the world to support the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) in the World Zionist Congress elections.

"I call on you to vote for the ZOA Coalition, slate number 11," Netanyahu said.

"I say so because I've been following the ZOA for years. They've been courageously defending the Jewish people and the State of Israel, without hesitation, without apology, and they have stood up proudly for the rights of our people in our State.

"So I ask: Vote for the ZOA. Thank you."

Online voting is possible until March 11, 2020.

Click here to vote