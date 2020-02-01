US sends message to Arab League: We need a new approach or things won't change

US official calls on Arab League to 'try a new approach' which will better the lives of Palestinian Authority, Gaza, Arabs.

A senior U.S. official told Channel 13's Barak Ravid that the Arab League needs to "try a new approach" to better the lives of Palestinian Authority and Gaza Arabs.

"Past Arab League resolutions have placated Palestinian leadership and not led to peace or progress and it is important to try a new approach or the Palestinian people’s fate will not change," the official said.

"The United States is appreciative of the positive remarks from many Arab countries made with regard to our Vision for Peace today at the Arab League meeting in Cairo.

"It is only by having a wiliness to try a new approach that we will make a breakthrough in a conflict that has left the Palestinian people to suffer for decades."

The Arab League met Saturday in Cairo to discuss the "deal of the century," at the request of the Palestinian Authority.

Though the Palestinian Authority and Gaza Arabs, together with Lebanon and Qatar, are pushing for a text the criticizes the Trump plan, Arab officials said, while Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia want a more neutral text that calls for resuming peace talks but does not criticize Trump.