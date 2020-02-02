Tags:Fox News, impeachment
Tensions flare between Schiff, Nadler during impeachment trial
Raymond Arroyo breaks down an impeachment edition of 'Friday Follies.'
House Impeachment Manager Rep. Schiff (D-CA) speaks to media
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaTensions flare between Schiff, Nadler during impeachment trial
Tensions flare between Schiff, Nadler during impeachment trial
Raymond Arroyo breaks down an impeachment edition of 'Friday Follies.'
House Impeachment Manager Rep. Schiff (D-CA) speaks to media
Reuters
Tags:Fox News, impeachment
top