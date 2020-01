Knowing what to carry, not only outside but inside, can very well determine and profoundly affect the ongoing aliyah process.

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, talks about how the new immigrant WILL find his or her niche as the aliyah (immigration to Israel - ed.) commitment unfolds.

Through the "unfolding," one experiences less and less anxiety about settling in the Land of Israel - much to their astonishment, according to Dr. Minskoff.