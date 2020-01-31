Knesset meeting canceled - will there be sovereignty in Judea and Samaria next week?

PM Netanyahu continuing efforts to secure US approval for sovereignty in Judea, Samaria, before elections, reports say.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced Friday that Sunday's Knesset session will be canceled.

According to reports, the weekly session was canceled due to Netanyahu's efforts to reach an agreement with the White House regarding applying sovereignty to Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley before Israel's March elections, possibly this coming Tuesday.

Netanyahu, reports said, is waiting for a "green light" to apply sovereignty to part of the area, perhaps only the Jordan Valley and Dead Sea areas, before promising to apply sovereignty to all of Judea and Samaria after the elections.

On Thursday, a senior Israeli official and confidant of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said the disagreement between the US and Israel over applying sovereignty to Judea and Samaria centered around technical issues only, while both sides had fundamentally agreed that Israel will extend its sovereignty over about 30% of Judea and Samaria, including all Israeli towns in the area.

"What has been agreed upon is a huge thing, recognition by an American president of the Israeli right to sovereignty in the Jordan Valley, northern Dead Sea, and the Jewish towns," he said. "That's been achieved, there's no argument about it, and it's going to happen."

"The problem is a simple technical one. The question is a simple one. The Americans are saying that the president announced the right to sovereignty, but the action needs to happen, according to them, not in stages.

"We, on the other hand, want to break it up into stages, so that we can advance it as quickly as possible. We agree on everything, there isn’t any real disagreement."