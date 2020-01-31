Ayelet Shaked: 'Applying sovereignty will prevent a Palestinian state'

'Choice between Yamina and sovereignty, and voting for another party and getting a Palestinian state,' MK Shaked says.

Former Justice Minister MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) on Friday morning said that applying Israeli sovereignty to Judea and Samaria will prevent the creation of a future Palestinian state.

"The choice is between Yamina and applying sovereignty, and voting for any other party and a Palestinian terror state," Shaked said. "In the 'deal of the century' if we begin by applying sovereignty, we won't reach the point of a Palestinian state."

"If we begin by negotiating a Palestinian state, we'll reach Oslo C, with eastern Jerusalem in the hands of terrorists and buses exploding," she warned.

Shaked's warning echoes her Thursday statement that Israel "must not delay" applying sovereignty.

"This is an opportunity that comes once in 52 years," she said then. "If we delay it now, who knows when there will be another opportunity? We will do everything we can to make sure the decision is brought for government approval next week."

Also on Thursday, a senior Israeli official and confidant of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu downplayed the apparent split between the US and Israel regarding the timetable for the application of Israeli sovereignty over large swaths of Judea and Samaria.

"What has been agreed upon is a huge thing, recognition by an American president of the Israeli right to sovereignty in the Jordan Valley, northern Dead Sea, and the Jewish towns" in Judea and Samaria, he said. "That's been achieved, there's no argument about it, and it's going to happen."