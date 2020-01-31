Arabs rob pizza deliveryman - with Airsoft guns

Border Police officers on Thursday night arrested two Arab youths who robbed a pizza deliveryman in the central city of Lod.

The two youths threatened the deliveryman with guns, and stole the money which was on his person.

Police officers began searching the area of the building the deliveryman had exited, and soon noticed two masked suspects who ran out of one of the buildings.

The officers began to chase the suspects on foot, drawing their weapons after they saw that the suspects were also armed. At the end of the chase, the officers found the suspects hiding among bushes.

Upon discovery, the suspects yelled, "it's a toy gun" and threw the weapons on the ground.

A search of the suspects revealed a winter hat, gloves, and a sum of money which was apparently stolen from the pizza deliveryman.

The suspects were arrested and taken to the Lod police station. They will be brought to the Petah Tikva Magistrates Court on Friday for an extension of their arrest.