Poll: Blue and White - 34, Likud - 31

The unveiling of the US peace plan and the release of Naama Issachar have not changed the balance between the blocs.

At the conclusion of a week which was full with political developments, centering on the unveiling of the US “Deal of the Century” and the release of Naama Issachar, a poll taken for Radio 103FM reveals that the political picture has not changed.

According to the poll, carried out by the Maagar Mochot Institute headed by Prof. Yitzhak Katz, none of the blocs reaches 61 seats, and Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party remains the balance of power.

The right-wing bloc with the haredim has a total of 56 seats, finds the poll. The left and the Arabs have 57 seats. According to the poll, Liberman wins seven seats and has the power to decide the identity of the next Prime Minister.

Blue and White gains a significant advantage over the Likud in this poll, with 34 seats for the list led by Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid, compared to 31 for the ruling party.

The Joint List is the third largest party with 14 seats, followed by Labor-Gesher-Meretz, Yamina and Shas with 9 seats each. Yisrael Beytenu and United Torah Judaism each win 7 seats.

Itamar Ben Gvir's party, Otzma Yehudit, wins about a percent and a half of votes, equal in value to 2 seats and far below the electoral threshold.

On the question of sovereignty, 55% of respondents support the immediate annexation of the Jordan Valley and communities in Judea and Samaria. The rest, 45%, oppose the move.