Jimmy Carter: Trump peace plan violates international law

Former US President dismisses Trump's peace plan, calls on UN to stop Israel from applying sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

Former US President Jimmy Carter on Thursday dismissed President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, claiming it would violate international law.

In a statement quoted by AFP, Carter urged the United Nations to stop Israel from annexing “Palestinian land”.

"The new US plan undercuts prospects for a just peace between Israelis and Palestinians," he said.

"If implemented, the plan will doom the only viable solution to this long-running conflict, the two-state solution," warned Carter, who brokered the 1978 Camp David Accords that brought peace between Israel and Egypt.

The former President urged UN member-states "to adhere to UN Security Council resolutions and to reject any unilateral Israeli implementation of the proposal by grabbing more Palestinian land."

His office said in a statement that Trump's plan, unveiled Tuesday, "breaches international law regarding self-determination, the acquisition of land by force, and annexation of occupied territories."

"By calling Israel 'the nation-state of the Jewish people,' the plan also encourages the denial of equal rights to the Palestinian citizens of Israel," it said.

Trump's plan recognizes Israeli sovereignty over most of the communities in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, as well as an undivided Jerusalem.

The plan also backs a Palestinian state with a capital on the outskirts of Jerusalem but says the Palestinian leadership must recognize Israel as a Jewish homeland and agree to a demilitarized state.

The 95-year-old Carter has made controversial statements related to Israel in recent years. In 2013, he called on the European Union (EU) to label products coming from "illegal Israeli settlements".

In May of 2014, the former President supported the Palestine Liberation Organization's (PLO) unilateral push to join international organizations in breach of the ongoing peace talks with Israel.

In 2015, Carter painted a bleak picture of the prospects for peace between Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA) while placing the blame for the deadlock on Israel.

“At this moment, there is zero chance of the two-state solution. These are the worst prospects for peace between Israel and the Palestinians for years,” he said at the time, and then proceeded to say he didn’t think that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu “has any intention” of making progress towards the goal.

“The Netanyahu government decided early on to adopt a one-state solution, but without giving them [the Palestinians] equal rights,” he charged.