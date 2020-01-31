From Arkansas to Jerusalem with ‘Jerusalem Lights’

"Jerusalem Lights" is about the universality of the eternal Torah and its accessibility and vital connection to every individual, regardless of background or nationality.

The goal of "Jerusalem Lights" is to provide authentic Torah knowledge to all those who have a sincere spiritual hunger, exploring the reciprocal relationship between Israel and the Nations and providing greatest access possible to universal Torah - Torah for everyone.

That's exactly what happens as Rabbi Chaim Richman of Jerusalem teams up with Jim Long of Arkansas, a lecturer, documentary filmmaker, dedicated Noahide, and student of the spiritual trailblazer Vendyl Jones.

Rabbi Richman has previously served as the International Director of the Temple Institute for 30 years, and co-hosted "Temple Talk" here on Israel National Radio for many years.

"Jerusalem Lights" frames the Torah’s lessons in the context of current world events and the political reality, emphasizing the contemporary challenges and personal implications for every person.

Jim Long’s views and ideas, culled from his extensive experience and remarkable knowledge as a non-Jew who loves the Torah, are powerful and dynamic.

"Jerusalem Lights" will speak to countless seekers of truth everywhere whose questions have waited for answers.