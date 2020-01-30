Likud MK calls for immediate application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria

'Apply sovereignty immediately, without any delay,' says Likud MK Michal Shir. 'Jews don't need approval from others in their own land.'

Likud MK Michal Shir called for the immediate application of Israeli sovereignty to Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria, urging the government not to hesitate, despite reports of a divide within the Trump administration on whether to support or oppose unilateral Israeli moves prior to the March 2nd Knesset election.

“I congratulate the American president for his speech,” Shir said in an interview with Arutz Sheva Thursday.

“I can’t remember when an [American] president ever used such warm – even Zionistic – words towards the State of Israel and its citizens, and I thank him for that.”

MK Shir also praised Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for helping to strengthen Israel’s relationship with the US under Trump. “Wonderful work by the prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu. He’s a great leader who has succeeded to accomplish big things.”

“But now the burden falls on us. We need to apply sovereignty immediately – don’t wait, and don’t delay. Do it at the next government meeting on Sunday. I expect that we’ll take the next step immediately.”

While some in the Trump administration, including Jared Kushner, have opposed Israeli moves before the March 2nd Knesset election, MK Shir says Israel should go ahead with immediately extending sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria, even without a green light from the White House.

“I am of the opinion that Jews do not need to wait for approval from other countries. As far as I’m concerned, sovereignty should be applied regardless of approval from foreign countries. I don’t ever remember seeing other armies fighting here to help us during Israel’s wars, and if we had waited for approval, the State of Israel would never have been established.”

“We respect the White House, and I trust that Netanyahu will overcome any barriers [to sovereignty]. We’ve heard [Jared] Kushner say today that we need to wait with the application of sovereignty until after the elections, but I say that there is no reason to wait. The citizens of Israel and residents of Judea and Samaria have waited long enough, the time has come for sovereignty now – it should have been yesterday, and if not yesterday, so this coming Sunday.”

When asked whether she would support the other elements of the Trump plan, including the establishment of a Palestinian state, Shir said Israel should first apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, hinting that the Palestinian Authority may not agree to or be able to fulfil the terms for statehood.

“Let’s start with the phase of sovereignty. First, let’s secure what’s ours. The other side is still in shock and doesn’t understand what happened to it.”