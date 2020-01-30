Iranian animation group releases video depicting countless coffins of American soldiers

Fantasy 'aftermath' of Iranian attack on Ayn Al-Asad airbase ends with words: 'They got a slap in the face that night.'

An Iranian animation group called SSAFF uploaded an animated video titled “Ayn Assad” to the Iranian website aparat.com, showing the “aftermath” of the January 8 Iranian attack on the Ayn Al-Asad airbase by depicting hundreds of coffins covered in U.S. flags that have skulls instead of stars, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

A helicopter is shown flying over the coffins, and the pilot says into his radio that there are “many corpses” that cannot be evacuated with one helicopter. The pilot then requests for an additional helicopter to be sent to evacuate the bodies.

The animation ends with the following quote from Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei: “They received a slap in the face [that] night.”

The video even includes "credits" at the end, attesting to the pride experienced by some in having produced it.