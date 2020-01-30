Polls: Trump peace plan does not change Israel's political map

New polls taken following publication of "Deal of the Century" find that little has changed in terms of the makeup of the blocs.

A poll conducted by Kantar Media for Kan 11 News and published on Wednesday, a day after the unveiling of the “Deal of the Century” found that if elections were held today, the Blue and White party would win the highest number of seats - 34.

The Likud would win 33 seats in the 23rd Knesset, the Joint List 14, while Labor-Gesher-Meretz, Yisrael Beytenu, Shas and United Torah Judaism would each win 8 seats.

Yamina would win 7 seats, while the Otzma Yehudit party does not pass the electoral threshold in the poll.

The center-left-Arab bloc has 56 seats without Yisrael Beytenu, and the right-wing bloc has the same number.

The poll also found that 61% of Israelis believe the Trump peace plan will not result in peace between Israel and the Palestinian Arabs and only 10% believe it will succeed in achieving peace.

43% of Israelis said they are in favor of applying Israeli sovereignty to Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, even before the elections, while 28% opposed the move.

48% think that Binyamin Netanyahu cannot continue to serve as Prime Minister from the time his trial begins, and 32% said they thought he could continue his post as usual.

In another poll, published by Channel 13 News and conducted by Prof. Camil Fuchs, Blue and White wins 35 seats and the Likud 34.

The Joint List wins 12 seats, Labor-Gesher-Meretz 10 and Yisrael Beytenu has 8. Shas, United Torah Judaism and Yamina each win 7 seats.

The right-wing bloc has 55 seats in this poll and the left-wing-Arab bloc has 57.

A Midgam Institute poll conducted for Channel 12 News revealed that if elections were held today, the Blue and White party would win 35 seats and the Likud would have 33.

The Joint List has 13 seats in this poll, Labor-Gesher-Meretz 8, Yisrael Beytenu 8, Shas 8, United Torah Judaism 7, and Yamina wins 7 seats as well.

In this poll, both the left-wing and right-wing blocs without Yisrael Beytenu have 56 seats.