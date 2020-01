Life lessons of the Egyptian exile and exodus for our time.

This week Temple Talk, and the Temple Institute, bid farewell to Rabbi Chaim Richman.

In their last broadcast together, Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Richman discuss the special quality of this new month of Shevat, and its connection to the concept of time, one of the major themes of this week's Torah portion of Bo.

