Knesset Speaker: Sovereignty will be fast-tracked

Yuli Edelstein says he would push bill for sovereignty in Judea and Samaria immediately through the Knesset if PM seeks such a bill.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein on Wednesday promised that the Knesset would not be a hindrance or a barrier to applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

"The question of whether we are witnessing a historic moment and changing a reality or a plan that will remain a colorful page booklet - is only of our decision," he said.

"I am saying to the Prime Minister here: If you come back from Washington, and ask to convene the Knesset plenum to exploit the historic readiness of the United States administration and to apply Israeli sovereignty to Judea and Samaria - I will enter the plenum immediately," Edelstein said.

"No matter what the criticism is, no matter if there are severe attacks, the right thing will be done. I am sure that in such a rare and one-off situation that we are in it, all the Zionist parties will apply themselves, put the good of the country before their eyes and not let it fall to momentary political interests, so that we can, finally, vote in the Knesset on the application of sovereignty - and approve it in a large majority," the Knesset Speaker added.

However, Edelstein emphasized that although he did not believe that the Palestinian Authority would meet the conditions they needed to establish a state, he strongly opposed the establishment of a Palestinian state, the partition of Jerusalem and the freezing of its buildings.