US Ambassador to Israel says administration wants to work with Israel to ensure sovereignty plans do not go beyond map presented.

US Ambassador David Friedman told reporters that before Israel decides to apply sovereignty over the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria the Trump administration wanted to form a committee with Israel to discuss the issue, but stressed that it could not be said how long this would take.

"It's a process that requires effort, accuracy and calibration and you have to make sure that the annexation matches the map in our plan," said Friedman.

"We will look at the Israeli proposal and examine it and make sure it is in line with our plan. We will set up the committee as soon as possible and work on it immediately and try to end quickly but I do not know how long it will take," the ambassador added.