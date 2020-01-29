Netanyahu: Palestinians will not get a better deal

PM 'hopes the Palestinians give up dream of destroying Israel and live with us in peace.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu urged the Palestinian Authority to accept the peace plan presented by the Trump Administration yesterday, warning that they would "not get a better deal."

In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu said: "President Trump provides a peace plan that will allow a deal that will give Israel and the Palestinians peace and security. We can move forward together. It's a concrete plan that can work."

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The president offers a great vision for economic development for the Palestinians, which will give hope to the youth, for the future. It is a plan that will change the Middle East," the prime minister claimed. "I hope the Palestinians accept the agreement, the $50 billion to help them, and give up the dream of destroying Israel and living with us in peace."

Netanyahu noted that '' compromise is needed from each side, but I am ready for these compromises. The Palestinians are currently rejecting the deal, but later they will realize that they will not get a better deal. "

The proposal to apply sovereignty to the communities in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley is expected to be raised at a government meeting scheduled for next Tuesday.