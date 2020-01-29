Netanyahu: Palestinians will not get a better deal

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu urged the Palestinian Authority to accept the peace plan presented by the Trump Administration yesterday, warning that they would "not get a better deal."
In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu said: "President Trump provides a peace plan that will allow a deal that will give Israel and the Palestinians peace and security. We can move forward together. It's a concrete plan that can work."
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The president offers a great vision for economic development for the Palestinians, which will give hope to the youth, for the future. It is a plan that will change the Middle East," the prime minister claimed. "I hope the Palestinians accept the agreement, the $50 billion to help them, and give up the dream of destroying Israel and living with us in peace."
Netanyahu noted that '' compromise is needed from each side, but I am ready for these compromises. The Palestinians are currently rejecting the deal, but later they will realize that they will not get a better deal. "
The proposal to apply sovereignty to the communities in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley is expected to be raised at a government meeting scheduled for next Tuesday.