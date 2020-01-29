Poll: After Trump's Middle East peace plan is released, Likud surges past Blue & White

Israelis overwhelmingly back Trump's peace plan, new poll shows, with just 16% opposed to it. Israeli Right takes lead over the Left.

An overwhelming majority of Israelis support President Donald Trump’s new Middle East peace plan, which was released Tuesday, a new poll shows.

According to a poll conducted Tuesday night by Direct Polls, 66.9% of Israelis support the Trump plan, compared to just 15.7% who oppose it, with 17.4% expressing no opinion on the plan.

The poll, which surveyed 557 respondents and had a margin of error of 4.3%, also showed the Israeli Right gaining ground in comparison with the previous Direct Polls survey.

If elections were held today, the poll found, the right-wing – religious bloc would receive 58 seats – a plurality, but short of an outright majority – compared to 55 seats for the left-wing – Arab bloc.

Yisrael Beytenu, which has called for a unity government, would fall from the eight seats it currently has to seven.

The previous Direct Polls survey, released ten days ago, showed the left-wing – Arab bloc leading with 57 seats to 56 for the right-wing bloc.

In the new poll, the Likud gained an edge over the center-left Blue and White party, which has led the Likud for most of the election season.

While Blue and White led the Likud in the Direct Polls survey released ten days ago 34 seats to 32, the Likud now leads Blue and White by two seats, 35 to 33.

The Yamina alliance of smaller right-wing parties would retain its seven seats if new elections were held today, a decline of one seat compared to the previous poll, while Otzma Yehudit would fail to clear the 3.25% electoral threshold, receiving just 1.32% of the vote.

Shas and United Torah Judaism would receive eight seats each, a gain of one for UTJ, and a decline of one for Shas.

The Joint Arab List would retain its 13 seats if new elections were held today, while the alliance between Labor and Meretz would lose two seats, falling from the 11 seats the parties currently hold to just nine.