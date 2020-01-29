UAE: US plan a 'starting point' to relaunch peace talks

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday praised US President Donald Trump's peace plan, known as the “Deal of the Century”, as a starting point to relaunch negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

"The plan announced today offers an important starting point for a return to negotiations within a US-led international framework," the UAE embassy in Washington said in a statement on Twitter.

The UAE ambassador to the US, Yousef Al Otaiba, said in a statement that his country “appreciates continued US efforts to reach a Palestine-Israel peace agreement. This plan is a serious initiative that addresses many issues raised over the years.”

“The only way to guarantee a lasting solution is to reach an agreement between all concerned parties. The UAE believes that Palestinians and Israelis can achieve lasting peace and genuine coexistence with the support of the international community,” he added.

The United Arab Emirates sent its ambassador to Trump's announcement of the peace plan, as did Bahrain and Oman.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, said on Tuesday night they appreciate the American efforts to find solutions to the Arab-Israeli conflict as long as they are within the framework of international legitimacy.

The ministry added that added peace cannot be achieved without safeguarding the rights of Palestinians by establishing a sovereign state on the pre-1967 borders.