Netanyahu to fly to Russia, ahead of Naama Issachar's likely release

Prime Minister to make trip to Moscow before returning home from Washington visit, is expected to bring Naama Issachar with him.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is expected to leave Washington DC on Wednesday for Moscow, following the release of the Trump administration’s Middle East peace plan Tuesday night.

Netanyahu is expected to discuss the details of the Trump administration’s peace plan with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the visit.

The meeting may also be used as an opportunity to release jailed Israeli-American woman Naama Issachar, the 26-year-old Israeli tourist who was arrested during a layover in Moscow last April while flying back to Israel from India.

If Issachar is released during the visit, she may return to Israel with the Prime Minister.

Issachar, who was convicted of drug smuggling after nine grams of marijuana were found in her luggage, requested a presidential pardon on Sunday.

On Monday, a Russian parole commission recommended Issachar’s request be granted.

A day later, the governor of the Moscow Oblast, Andrey Yuryevich Vorobyov, signed off on Issachar’s pardon request, sending it to President Putin for final approval.