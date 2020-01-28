Spanish Prosecutor's statement is 'a sick joke, a slap at all Holocaust survivors'

Spanish State Prosecutor: Incitement to hatred against Nazis can be considered a hate crime.

In a letter to Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, the Simon Wiesenthal Centre Director for International Relations, Dr. Shimon Samuels, expressed shock at a brief prepared by the Spanish State Prosecutor claiming that incitement against Nazis can be considered a hate crime.

In his letter, Dr. Samuels expressed his dismay in learning “about a brief prepared by the State Prosecutor (Circular 7/2019 on the Signs to Recognize Hate Crime...).”

“This claims that ‘incitement to hatred against Nazis’ can be considered as ‘a hate crime,’” he wrote.