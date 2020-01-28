Defense Minister Bennett: 'Israel won't be deterred by Palestinian threats'

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett holds security assessment on Judea and Samaria with IDF chief of staff ahead of Trump peace plan release.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett toured Judea and Samaria Tuesday, accompanied by IDF chief of staff Aviv Kochavi, as part of the Defense Ministry’s preparations for the release of the Trump administration’s Middle East peace plan, set for Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. (Israel time).

Minister Bennett held a security situation assessment with top army brass including the IDF chief of staff Aviv Kochavi; the chief of the IDF’s central command, Major General Nadav Padan; the IDF commander in Judea and Samaria, Yaniv Alaouf; along with the regional commanders of IDF brigades across Judea and Samaria.

During the assessment, the Defense Minister was given a detailed picture of the security situation across Judea and Samaria, and the likely impact of the release of the Trump administration’s peace plan Tuesday.

The Defense Minister instructed that Israeli forces in Judea and Samaria need to be prepared for an immediate escalation following the release of the Trump administration’s peace plan, as well as a lack of cooperation from Palestinian Authority security forces in handling possible incidents.

“The State of Israel is at a critical juncture which will determine its permanent borders and extend sovereignty over Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria,” said Bennett Tuesday.

“I hear threats from the Palestinian side. Nothing will deter us.”