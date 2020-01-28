Yesha Stats Report Release

A new population report of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria was released today. Based on data of the population registry of Israel’s Ministry of the Interior obtained by former MK Yaakov “Ketzaleh” Katz, the report finds there are 463,353 Jews living in Judea and Samaria. The precise number of Jews living in the eastern neighborhoods of Jerusalem has not been officially ascertained, but is predicted to be between 325,000-350,000, thus making the total figure of Jews living the areas liberated in 1967 about 800,000. Sign up here to immediately receive the new report for free.

Senior US and Israeli officials received an advance copy of the report during yesterday’s talks in Washington. The numbers in the report confirm the operating assumption of the teams that the Israeli presence in the West Bank is irreversible, and that, unlike previous US plans for peace, no Jewish homes will be uprooted as part of the current plan.

According to the AP, the growth rate of the "settlement population" is well ahead of the general population, driven in part by the relatively affordable housing prices found in Judea and Samaria,, as well as the higher birthrate among their many religious families.

No other report like this is published in that it includes the breakdown of each and every town in Judea and Samaria and shows population growth as compared to last year and 5 years ago.

As in previous years, Bet El Institutions exclusively offers the complete report for free in PDF format upon subscription to their mailing list at WestBankJewishPopulationStats.com. Subscribers also receive a monthly email newsletter, which includes a collection of news stories, editorial pieces, and statements by global leaders and academics that support the conclusion that the Two-state Solution is no longer viable, due to the immense population growth of the Jewish communities in the region commonly referred to as the West Bank.