The Yesha Council delegation to Washington met with senior officials in the US over the past day and was exposed to the fact that the Deal of the Century to be unveiled this evening includes the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Yesha Council Speaker David Elhayani said, "We are very disturbed. We cannot agree to a plan that would include the establishment of a Palestinian state that would pose a threat to the State of Israel and a great danger to the future.”

"We declare that we will not allow the establishment of a Palestinian state even at the cost of giving up on sovereignty in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley. We demand that the prime minister, ministers and Knesset members not accept a comprehensive agreement within which a Palestinian state is established in any way. "

In an interview with Kan Bet, Elhayani said, "We came to Washington to bolster the prime minister and congratulate Trump. But after we processed things, we realized that the peace plan includes a Palestinian state. I am shocked that Netanyahu agrees to a Palestinian state in Judea and Samaria.”

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman said after the meeting in Washington with Prime Minister Netanyahu alongside Yesha leaders: “Last night we completed our meeting with the Prime Minister Netanyahu and Minister Levin. I arrived here at the White House with fellow Yesha leaders Yisrael Gantz, Oded Revivi, and David Elhayani represent Judea and Samaria so that during negotiations at his historic and exciting juncture, the Prime Minister would hear what our red lines are."



"We are confident that the Prime Minister will continue to uphold the principles of the State of Israel and Judea and Samaria.”



Ne’eman added, “We will continue to develop Judea and Samaria and will not abandon any part of the Land of Israel. Please G-d we will be witness to the application of sovereignty, something which is an historical achievement not only for the State of Israel but on a grand scale for Jewish history as well. This moment is developing before our eyes.”