Hamas leaders to join Palestinian Authority emergency meeting against Trump peace plan

In a rare sign of unity, Hamas leaders to join emergency meeting called by Palestinian Authority before release of Mideast peace plan.

Leaders of the Hamas terrorist organization and Fatah will join forces Tuesday in a rare meeting in Ramallah against US President Donald Trump's long-awaited peace plan, officials said.

"We invited the Hamas movement to attend the emergency meeting of the leadership and they will take part in the meeting," senior Palestinian Authority official Azzam al-Ahmed said.

Hamas official Nasser al-Din al-Shaar confirmed he would attend the meeting, which all Palestinian Arab factions were invited to.

"The meeting will discuss the position that must be taken (against) Trump's plan," Shaar said.

The Islamist rulers of Gaza have been at odds with Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah movement for years, with Hamas representatives rarely taking part in meetings of the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority leadership.

Later in the day, Trump is set to unveil the much-anticipated ‘Deal of the Century’ Middle East peace plan.

The Palestinian Authority and Hamas have rejected the secret plan even before its release, accusing Trump of pro-Israel bias.

A series of protests are planned in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza on Tuesday and Wednesday.