'I will not let my political opponents interfere with the historic process I am leading'

Netanyahu decides to withdraw request for immunity from indictment. "I will shatter all the baseless claims and nonsensical cases."

Citizens of Israel,

At this fateful hour for the people of Israel, while I am in the US on a historic mission to shape Israel's permanent borders and ensure our security for future generations, another Knesset show is expected to open in the immunity-removal circus.

This is the continued obsessive personal attack on me by "Anyone but Bibi" people. Instead of understanding the greatness of the hour and transcending political considerations, they continue to engage in cheap politics that damage a crucial moment in the history of the state.

Since I was not given due process, since the rules of the work of the Knesset were blatantly trampled upon, since the results of the procedure have been dictated beforehand without a matter-of-fact discussion as is required, I have decided not to let this dirty game continue.

A few minutes ago, I informed the Speaker of the Knesset that I was withdrawing the request for immunity. Later on, I will shatter all the baseless claims and nonsensical cases submitted about me. But for now, I will not let my political opponents use this matter to interfere with the historic process I am leading.

As I have done all my life, I will continue to invest all my energies for the future of our country and for you, the citizens of Israel.