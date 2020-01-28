Arab outlet offers unconfirmed details of Trump administration's 'Deal of the Century' for peace in the Middle East.

The Trump administration’s Middle East peace plan includes the establishment of a Palestinian state in much of Judea and Samaria, while also providing for Israel’s annexation of the Israeli towns in the area, a new report released Tuesday morning claims.

Just hours before the Trump administration is formally released Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m. (Jerusalem time), the Dubai-based Al-Hadath news outlet cited American officials who claimed that the deal will indeed include the establishment of a Palestinian state, as other previous reports have claimed, along with Israeli annexation of Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria.

The report did not include any conditions for the establishment of a Palestinian state, as previous reports have.

The Al-Hadath report also claims that the Trump administration’s peace plan, dubbed the “deal of the Century”, will preserve the status quo on the Temple Mount, leaving the holy site under care of the Jordanian Waqf.

The sources cited also claimed that the Trump administration views Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria as a “fait accompli” which is “irreversible” – effectively overturning the long-standing expectation of previous administrations that at least some Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria would have to be uprooted in a final status agreement.

Israel will annex the Jordan Valley under the plan, the sources added, setting a permanent border between Israel and the Kingdom of Jordan.